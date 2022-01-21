Delegation from the European Union visiting Armenia

A delegation led by Isabelle Dumont, representative of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union and advisor to the French presidential office and Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, is on a visit to Armenia, the government press office reported.

The meeting with Nikol Pashinyan focused on the situation in the South Caucasus region resulted by the 44-day war, steps taken to defuse the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and ensure stability. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the results of the meetings mediated by the Russian President in Sochi, as well as the meetings mediated by the President of the European Council in Brussels and the President of France, and the implementation of the agreements.

The need for the full resumption of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format and the intensification of the Co-chairs’ activities were emphasized, the source said.

Panorama.AM