Armenia’s Robin the Robot Raises $2 Million in Seed Financing

Expper Technologies announced that it has raised $2M in seed financing co-led by Starta VC with its co-investing platform Liqvest and Formula VC. The new co-investors include Healthcare Equity Angels, AiSprouts VC, AngelsDeck, as well as existing investors SmartGateVC and other angel investors.

Founded back in 2019, Expper Technologies is committed to creating a state-of-the-art innovation called Robin the Robot. We aim to solve the problem of the growing shortage of over 7.8M care providers in the U.S, resulting in glaring issues in the healthcare industry, such as increased costs, reduced quality of care, and caregiver burnout.

Robin the Robot is an Autonomous Care Assistant that augments front-line clinicians across a multitude of settings by supporting caregiving functions and extending care services using emotional AI and autonomous technology advances. Robin has integrated functionalities to provide emotional support and virtual care. Robin the Robot is a technology intended to provide patients and staff members with a warm and human-life interactive experience.

Robin’s current technology is able to provide social support/telepresence and patient monitoring. The proceeds from our financing will be used to advance Robin’s technology for pediatric patients. Moreover, we will expand the team and integrate exceptional team members passionate about the fields of healthcare and robotics.

“Raising the seed round has been an important milestone for our company, and we’re happy to welcome our investors in sharing this exciting journey with us. The funds will allow us to continue delivering our mission to make quality caregiving accessible to everyone and bring new generation caregiver robots to the market,” said Karen Khachikyan, CEO & Co-Founder at Expper Technologies.

Asbarez