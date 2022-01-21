Armenian PM receives EU delegation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The meeting focused on the situation in the South Caucasus region after the 44-day war, steps taken to defuse the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and ensure stability.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the results of the meetings between the Russian President in Sochi, as well as the meetings of the President of the European Council in Brussels and the President of France, and the implementation of the agreements reached.

He also stressed the need for the full implementation of the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the intensification of the Co-Chairs’ activities.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu