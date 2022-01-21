Armenia reports no new Covid deaths on Jan. 21

Armenia has confirmed 628 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 349,957 as of 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, the Ministry of Health reports.

Overall, 3,605 Covid-19 tests were conducted on January 20.

125 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 333,982.

No new Covid deaths have been reported. The death toll stands at 8,026. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,519 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 6,430 active cases. As many as 2,663,980 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Panorama.AM