Proud to have contributed to Armenia-UK relations: President Sarkissian sends message to Queen Elizabeth II

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and UK.

“Over the past years, an effective political dialogue has been established between Armenia and the United Kingdom, both bilaterally and multilaterally,” President Sarkissian said in the message.

“I am proud to have been able to contribute to the development of relations between our countries,” the President added.

