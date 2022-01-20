Blair High School Armenian Academy Student Named Finalist in Congressional App Challenge

A 9th grader at the Armenian Academy at Blair High School in Pasadena has been named one of the 2022 finalists in the Congressional App Challenge, according to a report by Asbarez, a newspaper and news website serving the Armenian American community in Southern California.

Ruben Ghazarian, the son of Pasadena residents Garabed and Lucine Ghazarian, was among 27 high school students who entered the Congressional App Challenge in California’s 27th District.

The report said U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, who represents the 27th district which includes Pasadena, announced five finalists and the winner on December 16.

The report added Ghazarian has been coding for over two years and was excited for the opportunity to compete in the challenge. His app, called “Resto-Math,” took him over two months to develop, using his free time in between classes and while at home.

Ghazarian said he designed the app to help students learn math in an entertaining way, without being repetitive. He hopes to one day have a career in business, computer science, engineering, or robotics.

The Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide coding challenge created through a House of Representatives resolution in 2013 and aims to encourage high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications.

With help from the Internet Education Foundation, the leaders of the U.S. Congress wanted to foster an appreciation for computer science and STEM. Every year since then, members of Congress have been challenging students in their districts to create and submit their original apps for a chance to win the Challenge.

Each challenge is district-specific. U.S. representatives publicly recognize their winning teams, and each winning app may be put on display in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

To learn more about the Congressional App Challenge, visit www.congressionalappchallenge. us.

