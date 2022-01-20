Armenian FM invited to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum, decision on participation yet to be made – MFA

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has received an invitation to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum this year, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan confirmed to Armenpress.

“Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has received and continues receiving invitations to participate in different events, including the Antalya Diplomacy Forum this year,” Hunanyan said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier today that Armenia was among the invitees to the Forum due March 11-13, 2022.

“The Foreign Ministry of Armenia is discussing the appropriateness of the minister’s participation in the aforementioned events in accordance with the respective procedures. The public will be properly informed about the decisions made,” the Spokesperson said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu