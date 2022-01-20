Archbishop of America: We are committed to the equality of every citizen

Read below the message of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America:

My beloved Sisters and Brothers in the Lord,

Perhaps his greatest accomplishment for the American People was the Voting Rights Act of 1965. One Hundred Years after the Civil War, the United States finally set a course to ensure that all people would be guaranteed access to the ballot box.

The right to vote, to be heard as a citizen of this country, is what makes America so great among all the nations of the world. Dr. King knew this and fought long and hard to bring about equal justice for all.

Therefore, on this day of remembrance when we honor his legacy, let us recommit ourselves to the idea that every citizen deserves their voice to be heard, and for their vote to count. Let us be a prophetic witness in our own land, and live our faith indeed, and not the only word.

Thus, we will honor Dr. King’s memory with more than an annual observance. We will honor it in truth.

Orthodox Times