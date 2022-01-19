Northern New Jersey Community Foundation awards grant to ARS of Eastern U.S.

HACKENSACK, N.J.—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) announced that the Andrea Tilbian Halejian Memorial Fund awarded a grant of $5,000 to the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern USA. The grant will support the organization’s Artsakh relief projects. The NNJCF, a non-profit organization, concentrates on the focus areas of the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, public health and philanthropy.

The Fund remembers Wyckoff, New Jersey resident Andrea Tilbian Halejian and contributes to qualified charitable organizations she supported. Tilbian Halejian, her family and many of their friends cared for Armenian efforts on local, national, and international levels. The ARS is a member of the United Nations and has affiliates in 27 different countries serving the social, educational, health and welfare efforts of the Armenian people worldwide. The grant will further the organization’s goals and support the Artsakh relief projects to address the growing humanitarian crisis in the region. The programs undertaken by the ARS Eastern USA a “Sponsor a Child of a Fallen Hero” and helping families displaced and affected by the 2020 war. Information about these programs is available on the ARS Eastern USA website.

Tilbian Halejian was an active member of the community. She was an enthusiastic leader at St. Leon Armenian Church of Fair Lawn, NJ, and directed programs to include cooking for a community shelter, running twice-annual blood drives, co-chairing Diocesan assemblies, teaching Sunday School, and supporting Camp Nubar activities and events. In Wyckoff, she chaired the Coolidge School bike rally, initiated an art docent program at Coolidge School, worked with the Girl Scouts, helped with many school programs, and was a spirited supporter of elementary school, high school and college athletics.

For 24 years, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has served northern New Jersey bringing people and organizations together to address pressing issues and needs in the region. With a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities, the NNJCF provides donors with flexible, efficient and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through various types of funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.

“Through donor advised funds, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation provides contributors of all ages the opportunity to support issues they care about the most,” said NNJCF associate director Danielle De Laurentis. “This is a win-win situation: the donor becomes an active participant in the distribution of particular grants and communities receive the benefit of funds to meet needs and provide essential services.”

Armenian Weekly