FM: Conditions on formation of the commission on the border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan under discussion

“No commission on the border delimitation and demarcation has been created yet, and the discussions now focus on the conditions based on which the commission may start its work,” Armenia’s FM Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Wednesday during the Q/A session in parliament.

In Mirzoyan’s words, the Armenian side believes there might be difficulties to set up the commission and ensure its smooth operation as long as no concrete mechanisms have been introduced aimed at enhancing the stability and security on the border area as well as to prevent future clashes, which may include both deliberate incidents as well as accidental ones.

The FM stressed that there is no clarity about the dates but the common understanding is that the process should be launched in the near future.

“There are certain circumstances to clarify and arrange. Once those arrangements are made and accepted by all sides, the commission can be formed and start working,” said Mirzoyan.

