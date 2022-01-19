Dr. Armen Kherlopian from NASA-backed Institute joins Armenian Musk Factor series

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Dr. Armen Kherlopian, who serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of NASA-backed TRISH (Translational Research Institute for Space Health), has joined the creative staff of the sci-fi satiric comedy Musk Factor. Dr. Kherlopian is a biophysics expert focusing on ensuring both astronaut performance and space tourist safety, and is now a part of the Musk Factor team as a science consultant.

“The multi-part film takes place in 2032. I’m looking forward to helping the Musk Factor team as per perspective on how different space technologies can be developed and how that may look in the future. It’s an absolutely fascinating topic, and the series here attempts to visualize the technologies of the future and warn us about the consequences of their influence in the form of satire, ” the Armenian scientist says.

The producer of the series, Rafael Tadevosyan, emphasizes that the theories present in the Musk Factor Universe are written as science fiction. For example, in the Musk Factor plotline there is a consideration for Einstein’s theory of relativity and an implicit question of whether there was a way to surpass the speed of light known as 299,792,458 m/s as to help advance the narrative. A related discovery in the story leads to exploration of new technologies and challenges for the characters.

Dr. Kherlopian is actively involved in the development and acceleration of the Armenian technology sector, engaging at the intersection of academia, industry, and society. His work focuses on something not of science fiction, namely, the support of startup unicorns which are companies that grow fast and that also consider advanced technology.

https://en.armradio.am/2022/01/19/dr-armen-kherlopian-from-nasa-backed-institute-joins-armenian-musk-factor-series/