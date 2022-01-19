Armenian church revamped in Iran’s Bushehr

The old structure, courtyard, and other premises of the Armenian Bushehr Gregorian Church in Iran have recently been rearranged and cleaned as local authorities plan to reopen the historical place to sightseers in near future.

“The Gregorian Church of Bushehr is one of the most important and significant historical monuments of the southwestern Iranian port city. It is now fully cleaned in preparation for reopening to sightseers,” a local tourism official said.

In addition to the main building, the courtyard and other premises of the church have been landscaped, the official said, adding that tombstones of the church were treated to become documented in near future, Tehran Times reported.

https://vestnikkavkaza.net/news/Armenian-church-revamped-in-Iran-s%C2%A0Bushehr.html