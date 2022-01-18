Remains of another war victim found during Artsakh search operations

An Artsakh search and rescue team on Tuesday found the remains of another victim as a result of the search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war.

The remains were retrieved from the Azerbaijani-occupied Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations said.

The body is yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination. The future directions of the search operations will be communicated further, it noted.

Since the end of hostilities in November 2020, a total of 1,706 bodies of Armenian troops and civilians have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories occupied by Azerbaijan.

Panorama.AM