Ex-Ambassador confirms creation of French Institute at Aznavour Foundation House in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

France’s ex-Ambassador to Armenia, Jonathan Lacôte, has confirmed the opening of the prestigious Institut Français at the Aznavour Foundation House in Yerevan.

“I am very happy to have designed, developed and carried out this project with the Aznavour Foundation during the four years of my tenure in Armenia. The Future Institute will be hosted in the Azanvour Centre of Erevan, at the summit of Cascade,” Mr. Lacôte said in a Facebook post.

This Institute will allow to bring together the projects of all those who contribute to the cultural relations between the two countries and will offer a prestigious showcase to the culture and the French language in Armenia.

“We owe this Institute to the many Armenians who love France, to the teachers who teach our language across the country, to the young people who are interested in our culture, to all those who recognize themselves in our values. 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations, the creation of this Institute fills a gap in the French system in Armenia and will respond to a sincere expectation of the Armenian public,” the Ambassador noted.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu