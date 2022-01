Armenian Patriarchate celebrates Armenian Christmas in Jerusalem

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem celebrates the Armenian Christmas and the Theophany at the Holy Bethlehem Church.

Fr. Koryoun (Hovnan) Baghdasaryan, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, posted on Facebook a video showing the traditional Christmas marching to the Saint Cathedral.

The celebrations take place this year on January 18-19.

Panorama.AM