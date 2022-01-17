Employment Opportunity: ACEC Manager

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), a non-profit organization based in Watertown, MA, is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of manager.

The manager will have primary responsibilities for the day-to-day operation of the Center, overseeing the custodian staff, responding to enquiries, managing general legers, billing and payments, and managing event and property rentals. The manager will report to the executive of the Board of Trustees and contribute toward efforts to modernize and strengthen the Center.

The ideal candidate will possess excellent managerial and relationship building experience, as well as demonstrated skills in verbal and written communication, marketing, technology, billing and accounting. Additionally, the manager, with support from the Board of Trustees, will be responsible for initiating and leading marketing efforts in order to help increase rentals.

This role requires the agility and professional demeanor necessary in order to work harmoniously with the various non-profit core constituencies of the center, which include two schools, various cultural and community organizations and a facility rental component. While knowledge of the Armenian language and familiarity with the Armenian community of Greater Boston is desirable, it is not a requirement. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Initially, this is a part-time position. We anticipate that on average the position will take up about 25 hours a week, but there may be additional hours based on need.

The salary and remuneration package will be competitive and based on the experience and expertise of the candidate.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and a resume to exec@acecwatertown.org

Armenian Weekly