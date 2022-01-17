Ecumenical Patriarch at the cutting of New Year’s vasilopita of Peran Sports Club

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew cut the New Year’s vasilopita of Peran Sports Club.

The ceremony took place in the training room of the Club where the Board of the Association was present.

The event started with the speech of the President of the Association Andreas Romvopoulos, continued with the carols and the cutting of the New Year’s vasilopita.

Metropolitan Andreas of Saranda Churches, Metropolitan Joachim of Prousa, the Consul General of Greece Georgina Sultanopoulos, the spokesperson Vivi Gargoulas, the President of the Community of Stavrodromi George Papaliaris, the President of the Community of Mesochori Stratos Doltsiniadis, the President of the Community of Chalkidona George Stefanopoulos, Tassos Mastrogiannis with his family, the President and members of the Board of Philoptochos Brotherhood, athletes and Friends of the Association attended the event.

Orthodox Times