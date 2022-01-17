Armenian President attends opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week international forum

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, President Armen Sarkissian attended the opening ceremony of the prestigious Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week international forum at the Expo 2020 Dubai Exhibition Center.

The opening of Abu Dhabi Stability Week was attended by the Vice President, Prime Minister, Governor of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus, members of various international organizations and managers of large corporations.

The Zayed Stability Award Ceremony was held as part of the opening of the Forum. The award is given to organizations in the fields of health, food, energy, education, water management, which come up with innovative and inspiring solutions that promote sustainable development.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has been held since 2008. It is a global platform that hosts various events, conferences, governments, politicians, dignitaries, scientists, and businessmen to discuss the global challenges and pressing issues of sustainable development.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu