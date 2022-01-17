Armenian MPs observe minute’s silence to honor fallen soldiers

Armenian lawmakers observed a minute’s silence at the start of a regular session on Monday to pay tribute to the servicemen killed in the recent border clashes.

Three Armenian soldiers were killed as a result of the Azerbaijani attack on Armenian positions in Gegharkunik Province on January 11.

MP Andranik Tevanyan from the main opposition Hayastan faction proposed to commemorate the fallen soldiers.

The opposition parliamentarian noted that the deaths of Armenian servicemen are another painful loss for Armenia during the “era of peace” proclaimed by the authorities.

The victims were identified as private Artur Mkhitaryan (b. 2002), junior sergeant Rudik Gharibyan (b. 2002) and private Vahan Babayan (b. 2003).

