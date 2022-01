Yerevan to host Armenian-Austrian business forum

An Armenian-Austrian business forum will be held in Yerevan on February 3, according to the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

The forum will be attended by about 20 Austrian companies seeking partners in industry, timber, brewing, agriculture, hydropower, banking, education, security, health care, and several other sectors.

The Ministry of Economy invites Armenian organizations to this Armenian-Austrian business forum.

