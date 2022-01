How many tourists from which countries visit Armenia ahead of New Year holidays?

The number of tourist visits to Armenia in December 2021 was 66,738, the Tourism Committee informed in response to a written inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Most of these tourists came to Armenia from Russia (24,048), Georgia (10,946), Iran (5,965), the Philippines (1,912), Ukraine (1,454), India (1,451), USA (1,193), United Arab Emirates (1,077), Kazakhstan (680), France (658), and Turkey (620).

https://news.am/eng/news/682099.html