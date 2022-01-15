Armenian opera singers on the stage of the Berlin Philharmonic concert hall

The Facebook page of the Berlin Philharmonic has shared a video from the performance of Armenian Opera singers at the Digital Concert Hall, performing P. Tchaikovsky’s “Iolanta”.

Armenian tenor, soloist of the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet Liparit Avetisyan performed on January 12 with the Berlin Philharmonic for the first time. The title role was performed by Asmik Grigorian, who has become one of the most sought-after singers in her field since her acclaimed portrayal of Salome at the Salzburg Festival.

To note, the Armenian singers, under the baton of Kirill Petrenko also appeared with the same roles on January 14 and 15.

