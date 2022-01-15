Armenian citizens among most Russian passport recipients in 2021

In January-October 2021, more than 667,000 foreigners, including stateless persons, gained Russian citizenship, the Russian Interior Ministry said in response to a TASS query.

This figure stood at around 563,000 in the same period of 2020.

Most of the recipients of Russian passports were citizens of Armenia, Ukraine, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan last year.

During the 11 months of 2021, nearly 800 foreign highly qualified specialists were granted Russian citizenship. Some 950 specialists gained Russian citizenship in the same months of 2020, and around 730 specialists – in 2019.

