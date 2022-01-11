Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate meets for the election of the new Archbishop of Crete

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, chaired by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, meets today until January 13, to elect the new Archbishop of Crete.

The Eparchial Synod of Crete at the end of last year had prepared the Triprosopo for the election of the new Archbishop, which consists of the Metropolitans Eugenios of Rethymno, Amfilochios of Kissamos, and Gerasimos of Petras.

This is the first time that the Triprosopo was formed by the Holy Eparchial Synod of Crete and not from the Ministry of Education.

On December 2, Archbishop Eirinaios was dismissed from his duties by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, declaring the position vacant.

Earlier, the Synod of Crete had unanimously decided to dismiss the Archbishop of Crete Eirinaios from his duties, after taking into account the affidavits of three doctors-University Professors, for the chronic health problems of Archbishop Eirinaios.

Orthodox Times