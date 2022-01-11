Great Armenian poet Razmik Davoyan dies

Great Armenian poet Razmik Davoyan has passed away Tuesday morning in Yerevan, his wife told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Davoyan was born on July 3, 1940 in Mets Parni village of Spitak town.

From 1994 to 1996, he was the Chairman of the Board of the Writers’ Union of Armenia.

From 1999 to 2003, Davoyan served as adviser to the President of Armenia.

He was the author of more than 40 collections and books—including in Russian, Czech, and English.

His works have been published in Italian, French, Yugoslav, Iranian, Chinese, and American periodicals.

The Russian “Literaturnaya Gazeta,” the French “Le Figaro”, the British “Times” and “Wasafiri” periodicals have reflected on the life and work of Razmik Davoyan.

