Ecumenical Patriarchate supports Patriarchate of Alexandria on Russian intrusion

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate after today’s working session issued an announcement expressing its support to the Patriarchate of Alexandria on the issue of the intrusion of the Church of Russia into areas of its jurisdiction.

Also, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate canonized the late Ecumenical Patriarchs Cyril I, Cyrus, Lucaris, and Cyril VI.

Orthodox Times