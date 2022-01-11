Azerbaijani forces use artillery and drones as they resume firing in the direction of Armenian positions

On January 11, at around 5:30 pm, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resumed firing on the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, using artillery and drones, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Armenian side took adequate actions. As of 18:30, the exchange of fire continues.

The data on the losses of the Armenian side are being clarified. Three have been confirmed wounded.

The Ministry of Defense will provide regular updates on the situation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu