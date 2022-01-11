Azerbaijan cannot shake the determination of our people to live in Artsakh – Foreign Ministry

On January 10, the Azerbaijani side grossly violated the ceasefire regime again, targeting civilians and the civilian objects of Martuni region’s Karmir Shuka-Taghavard communities as well as the Nakhichevanik community of Askeran region, the Artsakh foreign ministry said in statement.

“Such actions are a manifestation of the anti-Armenian and Nazi policy pursued at the state level in Azerbaijan, which once again proves that the “peace-loving” statements of the Azerbaijani authorities have nothing to do with the real terrorist and expansionist goals of that country towards Artsakh, the Armenian people and the region. Ever since the cessation of hostilities, Azerbaijan’s aggressive behavior has been in gross violation of all the agreements reached, the norms of international law and principles of humanity and has an aim to intimidate the people of the Republic of Artsakh and disrupt the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission,’ the statement said.

It adds that with such steps Azerbaijan cannot shake the determination of the people to live in Artsakh, for which any status within Azerbaijan is absolutely unacceptable.

“We will continue to develop and strengthen our homeland,” the message concluded.

Panorama.AM