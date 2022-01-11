 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Archbishop of America: We must consider everyone as our neighbor

2022-01-11

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America via a post on Twitter expressed his sorrow for all those affected by the horrific fire in the Bronx, which took the lives of nineteen New Yorkers, including nine children and injured more than sixty others, on January 9, 2022.

Orthodox Times

