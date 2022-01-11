Archbishop of America: We must consider everyone as our neighbor

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America via a post on Twitter expressed his sorrow for all those affected by the horrific fire in the Bronx, which took the lives of nineteen New Yorkers, including nine children and injured more than sixty others, on January 9, 2022.

We mourn with all those affected by the horrific fire in the Bronx and pray for the souls of the lost. In loving our neighbors as ourselves, we must consider everyone as our neighbor. If you can offer help, please do at https://t.co/FhZo6BqqLE pic.twitter.com/cHEsvlUHHT — Elpidophoros (@Elpidophoros) January 10, 2022

Orthodox Times