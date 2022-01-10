Armenia to ban unvaccinated people from entering number of public places from January 22

The Armenian government will be banning all unvaccinated citizens and those failing to present PCR test certificate with a negative result from entering number of public places. The relevant amendments have been made into the decision of the minister of health and will take effect from January 22.

According to it, anyone who has not been inoculated against the coronavirus will not be allowed to enter hotels, public food courts, gyms, libraries, museums and other cultural establishments. The visitors would need to show proof of vaccine using the unique QR code on their mobile applications or the paper printed from the App.

The new regulation will not apply to pregnant women, those with proof of vaccine contraindication and people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

Panorama.AM