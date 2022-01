Roma 3-4 Juventus: Mkhitaryan on scoresheet

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Juventus come from two goals down to beat Roma 4-3 in an epic contest at the Stadio Olimpico, Eurosport reports.

Tammy Abraham, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini all scored to put Roma 3-1 up, but the fightback began in the 70th minute with Manuel Locatelli’s header making it 3-2 before two goals in the space of seven minutes with close-range strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and Mattia De Sciglio sealing all three points for Juve.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu