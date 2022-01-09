Pope says he was praying for Kazakhstan

Pope Francis said that he learned with great pain about those killed during the protests in Kazakhstan, TASS reported.

“It was with great pain that I learned about the victims during the protests that have arisen in recent days in Kazakhstan. I pray for them and their loved ones. I hope for the earliest possible acquisition of social harmony through dialogue, justice and the search for the common good,” he said during his traditional Sunday sermon to believers in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

