Painter Mher Mansuryan passed away

Armenian painter Mher Mansuryan passed away aged 79, her sister Araks Mansuryan informed. Mansuryan was the son of famous composer Tigran Mansuryan and opera singer, soprano Araks Mansuryan.

“My brother, painter Mher Mansuryan passed away leaving us in indescribable pain. Rest in Peace, my beloved brother,” his sister wrote on Facebook.

Mansuryan was born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1943. In 1947, his is family moved to Armenia where in 1969 he graduated from Yerevan State Academy of Fine Arts. In 1979, Mansuryan moved to France, where he lived and created till the end of his life.

His works have been exhibited in different countries, including in USA, Australia, France, Armenia and are kept in private collections.

Panorama.AM