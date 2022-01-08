Intrusion of Orthodox Churches in Patriarchate’s work in Africa to be discussed in Holy Synod

With the focus on the missionary work, and even more on the thorny issue of the intrusion of churches in its work in Africa, the Patriarchate of Alexandria will hold a meeting of the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate from next Monday to Wednesday, from 10 to 12 January.

The Holy Synod is convened in the light of the developments concerning the decision of the Russian Orthodox Church to establish an Exarchate in Africa. Thus, the first issue to be discussed on the first day of the Synod, which will be presented by Metropolitan Grigorios of Cameroon, will deal with the intrusion of Orthodox Churches in the African continent, and will be of particular importance. Afterwards, a discussion will be held on the issue with the participation of all the hierarchs of the Alexandrian throne.

On the second day of the Synod, another important issue will be the payroll of the clergy in Africa that will be presented by Metropolitan Seraphim of Zimbabwe and Angola.

The mission will be one of the main subjects to be discussed by the members of the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria on the third day of its meeting, with Bishop Agathonikos of Arusha putting on the table all the parameters and challenges created by the global pandemic of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should also be noted that the Patriarch of Alexandria will take stock of the work of the Patriarchate in 2021, while, on behalf of all members of the Synod, the first in order Hierarch will address the Patriarch.

The Holy Synod will be concluded on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 12.

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times