“Greece’s decision to detain me was based on racism,” says Sevan Nişanyan

In an exclusive interview with CivilNet’s Ani Paitjan, Turkish-Armenian writer and linguist Sevan Nişanyan, says the decision by Greek authorities to areest him was based on racism. Nişanyan was released from detention on January 7 in Samos island. Local authorities refused to extend Nişanyan’s residency permit on December 29. Mr. Nişanyan escaped from a Turkish prison in 2017 and took refuge in Greece. He was facing extradition to Turkey where he has been condemned to 17 years of prison.

