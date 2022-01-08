Embassies of Armenia and Belarus in Moscow received bomb threats by unidentified senders

The Embassies of Armenia and Belarus in Moscow confirmed on Saturday they had received emails from unidentified senders, threatening with explosions of the embassies if they do not withdraw peacekeeping forces from Kazakhstan.

“Yesterday, the Embassies of Armenia and Belarus in Russia received emails with bomb threats. Unidentified people demanded that the peacekeeping forces from those countries to be removed from the territory of Kazakhstan,” TASS news agency reported, citing its source in the law enforcement.

Based on the received information, anti-terror measures were taken, the law enforcement officers arrived on the scene and inspected the buildings to ensure there was no threat to the Embassies. The Embassies have reinforced their security measures accordingly, the source said.

