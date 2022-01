Azerbaijani forces opened fire in direction of Verin Shorzha village

The armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire on Saturday toward the Armenian positions located near Verin Shorzha village of the country’s Gegharkunik province, Sputnik Armenia reported, citing the village mayor Artyom Yeranosyan. In his words of the mayor, the shooting lasted around an hour.

“Azeris started biting. I am not sure what type of gunfire they used but what is certain the fire came at a distance of just 3 km from our village,” Yeranosyan told the source.

Panorama.AM