Armenian side did not respond to Azerbaijani shooting – MOD

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on January 8 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border does not correspond to reality, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

Azerbaijani units fired several irregular shots in the border area, to which the Armenian side did not respond, the Ministry said.

At the moment, the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.

