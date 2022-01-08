Armenian cathedral in list of Lviv’s most popular religious monuments among tourists

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian cathedral of Lviv is in the list of the most ancient religious buildings of the Ukrainian city among the tourists, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

It is reported that the churches in Lviv differ from the churches in other cities of Ukraine by their beauty.

The Armenian Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary is one of the oldest religious monuments in Lviv. It is a part of the archaeological monuments of Lviv’s historic center – Old City. The cathedral is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

