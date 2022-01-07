Turkish convert to Orthodoxy recovers the Cross in Istanbul: “This soil is intertwined with Christianity!”

A Turkish citizen, who decided to be baptised Orthodox Christian, recovered the Holy Cross in the waters of the Horned Gulf in Istanbul in a ceremony presided by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Bless the Waters of Fanari on Epiphany.

“I am very happy”, he said in Greek, sending his wishes for a Happy New Year.

Answering in Turkish to questions made by OPEN correspondent Maria Zacharaki about how he made this decision to become an Orthodox Christian, he said:

“I felt this faith closer to me. I decided to choose a religion because it is a religion, compatible with the soil of this place and because this faith has a very deep rooted history.”

https://greekcitytimes.com/2022/01/08/turkish-convert-orthodoxy-cross/