The US has stood by Armenia throughout many challenging times – MFA

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today, Republic of Armenia and the United States of America celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“Since Armenia regained its independence, the United States has been providing a continuous support to our ancient people and young Republic. Nowadays, the US is one of our most important international partners in all areas – from security to development, from economy to reform programs,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statrment.

The statement reads, in part:

Armenia highly values the US involvement in a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

We can state confidently that our thirty-year partnership is based on common values such as protection of human rights, adherence to democratic principles, and the rule of law.

We emphasize with satisfaction that in 2019 the Armenian-American relations were raised to a qualitatively new level of Strategic Dialogue.

President Biden’s statement on April 24, 2021, and resolutions of the both houses of the US Congress in 2019 on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide have become a significant step in ensuring the supremacy of human rights, restoration of historical justice, and prevention of crime of genocide anywhere in the world.

The United States has stood by Armenia throughout many challenging times in our history, and we always remember that. Armenia, in its turn, has participated in and supported American initiatives in the fight against international terrorism, promotion of peace, and security. We will continue to do that.

The American-Armenian community has been contributing vastly to our bilateral relations through its active involvement in all areas of our multifaceted cooperation.

We have no doubt that the agenda of our bilateral cooperation will turn a new page to utilize its expansive potential for the benefit of our two nations.

