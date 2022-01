Christmas celebrated in Artsakh, together with Russian peacekeepers and pilgrims for first time in 100 years

For the first time in 100 years, a Christmas celebration was held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the participation of Russian peacekeepers and pilgrims from Russia and Armenia.

A Christmas service was held at the newly built Church of the Nativity of Jesus in the area of deployment of the units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, and it was attended by more than 200 servicemen and 100 pilgrims.

