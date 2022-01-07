Armenia embassy in Greece: Sevan Nisanyan to be released from custody

The Administrative Court of Syros on Friday announced a decision according to which Sevan Nisanyan will be released from custody today, according to the Armenian embassy in Greece.

“According to the decision, he is obligated to leave Greece voluntarily within 15 days. Since Sevan Nisanyan is an Armenian citizen, he can head for Armenia if he wishes,” the embassy added in its respective statement.

A criminal prosecution was launched in Turkey against Istanbul Armenian intellectual and linguist Sevan Nisanyan after he had criticized the Prophet Muhammad. But he was arrested on charges of illegal construction in a Turkish state-owned building. Nisanyan was sentenced to 11 years in prison, but he escaped from prison on July 14, 2017. And on July 25 of the same year, Sevan Nisanyan announced that he had petitioned to the Greek authorities for asylum.

