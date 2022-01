Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh flight delayed due to closure of Iranian airspace

Today’s Armenia Airlines flight from Yerevan to Sharm el-Sheikh has been delayed due to the closure of Iranian airspace.

The Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh flight will operate at 9:30pm Yerevan time, Aircompany Armenia said in a statement.

“We apologize to our passengers. At this point, all our employees are doing their best to contact the passengers and solve the problem,” the company said.

