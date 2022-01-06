In Memory of Sonia Mooradian

Sonia (Boyajian) Mooradian passed away peacefully at the Notre Dame Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester on January 4, 2022. She was 92 years old.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Serop and Mary (Perch) Boyajian. Sonia graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and married the love of her life, Arthur Mooradian, in 1949 at the age of 19. Together, they raised their two sons in West Boylston before residing in Worcester.

She was an active and devout member of the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in Worcester, where she shared her passion for cooking for the church’s annual bazaar. A person of strong faith, Sonia also belonged to the Paxton Congregational Church for 25 years where she served as a deacon and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Paxton Women’s Club, the Women’s Red Hat Society and the Armenian Chorale; she was also a cub scout leader when her sons were young. In her spare time, she enjoyed teaching ceramics classes and participating in sewing circles. Overall, she loved the company of people.

Sonia was an avid traveler. With her camera in hand, she traveled all over the world documenting her unforgettable trips. She was proud of her Armenian heritage, spent significant time creating elaborate family trees and organized two massive family reunions with loved ones from all over the world. In her youth, she was a member of the Armenian Youth Federation and a founding participant at Camp Haiastan.

She will be forever remembered and missed by her two sons Keith Mooradian of Worcester, Mark Mooradian of Bedford; daughter-in-law Katherine (Owens) Mooradian; grandchildren Ahni (Mooradian) Fritton and Leah Sosy Mooradian; and great-grandchildren Zachary and Evan Fritton. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Arthur Mooradian.

Due to concerns with the pandemic, the family will be holding services privately at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605 or to the Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

Armenian Weekly