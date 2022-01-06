Christmas and Revelation: Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Nativity and Baptism of Christ

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Nativity and Baptism of Christ together on January 6—and under the single name “Revelation” or “Revelation of God.” The day has been celebrated unchanged since the apostolic times.

On the morning of January 6, a festive Divine Liturgy is served, after which a Blessing of the Water is performed in memory of the baptism of Jesus. The cross is lowered into the water and blessed, just as Jesus blessed the water by his baptism. The priest presiding over the Divine Liturgy drops the Holy Muron—composed of olive oil, rose water, and 48 herbs and flowers—into the water and blesses it. According to tradition, the people take that water home as a blessing.

And after Christmas, priests visit the homes of the faithful to herald, through a House Blessing ceremony, the Nativity of Jesus Christ.

