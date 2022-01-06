Around 70 Armenian peacekeepers sent to Kazakhstan

Around 70 Armenian servicemen have been sent to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s peacekeeping forces, Sputnik Armenia reports. Servicemen of the Armed Forces and Police officers are involved in the peacekeeping brigade, the source said.

As reported earlier, peacekeeping forces of the CSTO entered Kazakhstan on Thursday tasked with the protection of important state and military facilities, assistance to the local forces in stabilizing the situation.

