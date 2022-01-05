Special representatives of Turkey, Armenia to meet in Moscow on January 14

YEREVAN/ANKARA, January 5. /TASS/. Special representatives of Armenia and Turkey for the settlement of relations will hold their first meeting on January 14 in Moscow, press Secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan announced on Wednesday. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has also confirmed the information about the meeting.

“The first meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey will be held on January 14 in Moscow,” Hunanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Armenia and Turkey have appointed special envoys for the settlement in 2021. Former Ambassador of Turkey to the United States Serdar Kilic became Ankara’s special representative. Yerevan is represented by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Ruben Rubinyan.

Despite the common border, there are no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey. In 2009, in Zurich, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed protocols on establishing diplomatic relations and their principles, but these documents were not ratified by the parties. On March 1, 2018, Armenia canceled the protocols.

TASS