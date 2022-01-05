Former defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on Wednesday relieving Vardan Toghanyan of the post of Armenia’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, press department at the President’s Office reported. The appointment came at the suggestion of the prime minister.

By another presidential decree, Vagharshak Harutyunyan was appointed Armenia’s new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia.

To note, Harutyunyan served as the Defence Minister of Armenia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2020 to 2021.

