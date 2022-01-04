Nora Martirosyan’s ‘Should the Wind Drop’ wins top prize at Pune Int’l Film Festival

“Should the Wind Drop” (Si le vent tombe) by French-Armenian filmmaker Nora Martirosyan has received another award, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reports.

The film won Prabhat Best International Film Award at the 19th edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) held in Maharashtra, India, from 2 to 9 December.

“Should the Wind Drop” was produced with the financial support of the National Cinema Center and is a France-Armenia-Belgium coproduction.

Set in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the film offers a deeply humane approach to a topic we know primarily from its political side. The abandoned airport at the heart of the movie is both a symbolic and a real place in the poignant story of a community. The young director speaks in simple and clear cinematic language on complex subjects such as the desire for communication, understanding, autonomy and freedom.

Nora Martirosyan is a graduate of both the Art Academy in Yerevan, Armenia, and the State Academy of Fine Arts, in Amsterdam. In 2010, she directed the documentary short “Les Complices”. “Should the Wind Drop” is her feature debut. She currently lives and works in Montpelier, France.

Panorama.AM